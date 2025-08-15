Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump And Putin Head To Anchorage For Talks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2025-08-15 07:12:14

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Anchorage Air Force Base, the White House press service published the relevant footage, Trend reports.

The leaders headed to the negotiating venue in the same car.

