According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

“The 7th Airborne Corps showed what Pokrovsk looks like today. The city has been cleared of enemy groups and lone Russians by the forces of the 7th Airborne Corps and adjacent units. Ukrainian military personnel are working in the city, and local residents are moving around,” the report said.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , video: 7th Airborne Corps

Defense forces halt Russian advance indirection, says Trehubov

As noted, movement around the city is significantly restricted, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to improve the situation on the Pokrovsk direction. The advance of Russian troops has been prevented.

