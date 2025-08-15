Defense Forces Clear Pokrovsk Of Russian Drgs - General Staff
“The 7th Airborne Corps showed what Pokrovsk looks like today. The city has been cleared of enemy groups and lone Russians by the forces of the 7th Airborne Corps and adjacent units. Ukrainian military personnel are working in the city, and local residents are moving around,” the report said.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , video: 7th Airborne CorpsRead also: Defense forces halt Russian advance in Pokrovsk direction, says Trehubov
As noted, movement around the city is significantly restricted, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to improve the situation on the Pokrovsk direction. The advance of Russian troops has been prevented.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment