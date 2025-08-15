Russians Strike Sumy City Center With Drone, Causing Fire
According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the strike. All emergency services are working.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
Suspilne , citing acting mayor Artem Kobzar, reports that the strike on Sumy was carried out by a drone.
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or fatalities.
The Russian army struck the Central Market.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed a civilian man in Sumy region using a strike drone.
Photo: Suspilne Sumy
