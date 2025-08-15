Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Sumy City Center With Drone, Causing Fire

Russians Strike Sumy City Center With Drone, Causing Fire


2025-08-15 07:09:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the strike. All emergency services are working.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Suspilne , citing acting mayor Artem Kobzar, reports that the strike on Sumy was carried out by a drone.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or fatalities.

The Russian army struck the Central Market.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed a civilian man in Sumy region using a strike drone.

Photo: Suspilne Sumy

