Ukrainian Defense Forces Clear Six Villages In Pokrovsk Sector
It is noted that over the past three days, in the defense zone along the Pokrovsk direction, the Azov Corps, together with other units, halted the enemy's advance.
Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz were cleared as a result of search-and-strike operations.
In the operational zone of the Azov Corps, the Russian army suffered significant personnel losses: 271 irrecoverable casualties, 101 wounded, and 13 captured.Read also: Zelensky on Dobropillia : Russia's show of force toward Alaska ends in destruction
The invaders also lost a substantial amount of equipment and weaponry: one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 37 units of automotive and motorized equipment, and three artillery pieces were destroyed or damaged.
Stabilization operations in the Dobropillia sector are ongoing.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region has already been cleared of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
Photo credit: AFU General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment