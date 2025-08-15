MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the corps' press service on Telegram.

It is noted that over the past three days, in the defense zone along the Pokrovsk direction, the Azov Corps, together with other units, halted the enemy's advance.

Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz were cleared as a result of search-and-strike operations.

In the operational zone of the Azov Corps, the Russian army suffered significant personnel losses: 271 irrecoverable casualties, 101 wounded, and 13 captured.

Zelensky on: Russia's show of force toward Alaska ends in destruction

The invaders also lost a substantial amount of equipment and weaponry: one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 37 units of automotive and motorized equipment, and three artillery pieces were destroyed or damaged.

Stabilization operations in the Dobropillia sector are ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region has already been cleared of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff