Trump And Putin Begin Bilateral Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Trump and Putin are meeting in a specially equipped room, with their chairs positioned against a backdrop that had the words“Alaska 2025” and“Pursuing Peace.”

On the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present at the negotiations. On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Adviser Yuri Ushakov are taking part in the talks.

At the start of the meeting, a protocol photo session was held. Journalists briefly approached the leaders with questions, including whether Putin would agree to a ceasefire. However, the questions were ignored, and media representatives were asked to leave the room.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the meeting was initially planned as a one-on-one meeting with only interpreters present, followed by talks with the official delegations. However, it was later decided that the personal discussions would also include a slightly expanded group.

Photo: screenshot from video, The White House/X