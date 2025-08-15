Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump And Putin Begin Bilateral Meeting

Trump And Putin Begin Bilateral Meeting


2025-08-15 07:09:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Trump and Putin are meeting in a specially equipped room, with their chairs positioned against a backdrop that had the words“Alaska 2025” and“Pursuing Peace.”

On the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present at the negotiations. On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Adviser Yuri Ushakov are taking part in the talks.

At the start of the meeting, a protocol photo session was held. Journalists briefly approached the leaders with questions, including whether Putin would agree to a ceasefire. However, the questions were ignored, and media representatives were asked to leave the room.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the meeting was initially planned as a one-on-one meeting with only interpreters present, followed by talks with the official delegations. However, it was later decided that the personal discussions would also include a slightly expanded group.

Photo: screenshot from video, The White House/X

MENAFN15082025000193011044ID1109934991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search