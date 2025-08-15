Trump And Putin Begin Bilateral Meeting
Trump and Putin are meeting in a specially equipped room, with their chairs positioned against a backdrop that had the words“Alaska 2025” and“Pursuing Peace.”
On the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present at the negotiations. On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Adviser Yuri Ushakov are taking part in the talks.
At the start of the meeting, a protocol photo session was held. Journalists briefly approached the leaders with questions, including whether Putin would agree to a ceasefire. However, the questions were ignored, and media representatives were asked to leave the room.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the meeting was initially planned as a one-on-one meeting with only interpreters present, followed by talks with the official delegations. However, it was later decided that the personal discussions would also include a slightly expanded group.
Photo: screenshot from video, The White House/X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment