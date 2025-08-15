Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three More Ukrainian Teenagers Returned From Occupation

2025-08-15 07:09:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The announcement was made on Telegram by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, according to Ukrinform.

Yermak noted that the children had lived in fear and danger for more than three years. Due to their pro-Ukrainian stance, they and their families faced open threats. Occupying forces forced them to study under Russian curricula, banned the Ukrainian language and symbols, and summoned them for interrogations.

Read also: Another group of Ukrainian children returns from occupation

Some of the teenagers rarely left their homes to avoid persecution. Others attempted to escape on their own but encountered obstacles at border crossings.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Ombudsman's Office and the Helping to Leave team, all three are now safely in free Ukraine, reunited with their families. They are receiving psychological, humanitarian, and legal assistance, restoring their documents, and preparing to return to school and normal life,” Yermak said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a 17-year-old boy was recently returned from occupied territory under the same initiative.

Photo credit: Bring Kids Back UA

