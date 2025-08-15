Three More Ukrainian Teenagers Returned From Occupation
Yermak noted that the children had lived in fear and danger for more than three years. Due to their pro-Ukrainian stance, they and their families faced open threats. Occupying forces forced them to study under Russian curricula, banned the Ukrainian language and symbols, and summoned them for interrogations.Read also: Another group of Ukrainian children returns from occupation
Some of the teenagers rarely left their homes to avoid persecution. Others attempted to escape on their own but encountered obstacles at border crossings.
“Thanks to the efforts of the Ombudsman's Office and the Helping to Leave team, all three are now safely in free Ukraine, reunited with their families. They are receiving psychological, humanitarian, and legal assistance, restoring their documents, and preparing to return to school and normal life,” Yermak said.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a 17-year-old boy was recently returned from occupied territory under the same initiative.
Photo credit: Bring Kids Back UA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment