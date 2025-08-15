Latvians Donate Drones, Night Vision Devices, And Hummer To DIU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The equipment, purchased for EUR 120,000, which was raised through donations from Latvian citizens, was handed over to the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky, by Major Janis Slaydinsh of the Latvian National Guard, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Slaydins, in an effort to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Latvia announced a fundraiser, during which Latvians donated EUR 120,000 over two months.

“With this money, we bought FPV drones, Mavics, and night vision devices. One donor also donated a Hummer vehicle to the Main Intelligence Directorate,” he said.

According to Slaydins, this is already the seventh collection of funds by Latvians in support of Ukraine, and the money raised is used to purchase equipment for the Main Intelligence Directorate and territorial defense units of Ukraine.

In turn, Skibitsky emphasized that Ukraine's military cooperation with the Baltic countries began back in 2008, when Russia's aggression against Georgia took place. And after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Baltic countries allocate a significant portion of their defense budget to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he said.

“Today marks another stage in our relationship, with Latvia, as a powerful nation, providing our combat units with FPV drones and other equipment needed on the battlefield. What you see here is only part of it. We also receive other necessary gifts that are needed by our special forces,” he said.

As reported, in April 2025, thanks to a joint initiative of the Canadian helicopter company Helijet International, the Maple Hope Foundation, and the World Congress of Ukrainians, another helicopter for medical evacuation, the Sikorsky S-76A , appeared in the aircraft fleet of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.