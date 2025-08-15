Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan's Economy Returns To Growth With 0.3% Expansion In Q2

2025-08-15 07:08:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Japan's economy showed signs of recovery in the second quarter of 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, Azernews reports, according to preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office on Friday.

