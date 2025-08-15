Red Carpet Diplomacy In Anchorage As Trump, Putin Seek Ukraine Peace

MENAFN - AzerNews) In a dramatic resurgence of Cold War–style diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, marking their first in-person encounter since 2019 amid the broader conflict in Ukraine.

A Choreographed welcome with global stakes

The summit began with symbolic flair: Trump greeted Putin on a red carpet laid over the tarmac at the military base, beneath the insignia “Alaska 2025,” and framed by four F-22 Raptors. A stealth B-2 bomber flyby underscored the U.S.'s military might, adding dramatic gravitas to the proceedings.

Expanding the inner circle

What was originally billed as a private one-on-one took on a new form. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff joined Trump, while Putin brought along Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and advisor Yury Ushakov, shaping a more expansive three-on-three format.

Ukraine Takes Centre Stage

At the heart of the talks lay the grinding conflict in Ukraine. Trump emphasized that while he did not intend to negotiate on Kyiv's behalf, his goal was a fast-tracked ceasefire. He asserted: “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly ... I'm not going to be happy if it's not today ... I want the killing to stop,” and later warned he would walk away if no substantive progress emerged.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, excluded from the talks, reiterated his refusal to cede territory as a basis for peace and insisted any resolution must include Ukraine. As of the summit, Russian attacks continued, including a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk that resulted in civilian casualties.

High stakes, geopolitical ripples

Observers noted the summit's broader significance: Trump is seen leveraging the talks to augment his image as a global peacemaker-possibly even eyeing a Nobel Peace Prize-while Putin can portray it as validation of Russia's restored global relevance despite Western isolation efforts.

Talks reportedly floated potential halts in the conflict if the U.S. guarantees no further NATO expansion and eases some sanctions, hinting at economic or nuclear arms opportunities as part of the bargaining chips. Trump reiterated that no deals with Russian business interests would proceed until peace was secured.

A broader diplomatic chasm

The summit extended beyond just diplomacy. Amid domestic turbulence in the U.S.-including controversy over federal policy decisions-civilians and protesters cast a skeptical eye on the proceedings. Meanwhile, Alaska's strategic and symbolic significance was highlighted: home to powerful military exercises and energy reserves, the locale functioned as both stage and message

UPDATED

A high-stakes, closed-door summit has commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, marking the first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump's reelection and their first-ever bilateral summit held on U.S. soil. The historic gathering aims to explore pathways toward a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.

The initial plan for a one-on-one discussion was expanded into a three-on-three format, with Trump accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Putin positioned Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and adviser Yuri Ushakov at the table on Russia's side.