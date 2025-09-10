Catherine Loveday
Catherine Loveday is a graduate of the University of Westminster (formerly PCL) She began her career with a PhD in the neuropsychology of memory and ageing, supervised by Alan Parkin (University of Sussex) & Brenda Walter (University of Westminster) and continues to focus on the nature of normal and impaired memory, in particular autobiographical memory. Her particular area of expertise lies in cognitive assessment (especially memory and executive function) and the use of cognitive profiling for the diagnosis and clinical management of hydrocephalus, Anorexia Nervosa, traumatic brain injury and dementia.
Catherine has also published papers across an eclectic range of other topics including the relationship between stress hormones and attachment in adolescence as well as the psychology of music.
Catherine is also an active member of the BPS, as Deputy Chair to the Standing Conference Committee, a member of the editorial committee for The Psychologist and a member of the Research Board. Catherine has a passion for public engagement with science, is regularly invited to give public lectures and has also appeared as an expert psychologist in a number of television and radio programmes
-
–present
Neuropsychologist, University of Westminster
