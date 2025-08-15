Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Q2 2025


2025-08-15 07:07:27
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG). Alpha Cognition advanced its first full quarter of ZUNVEYL® commercialization in 2Q25, driving meaningful early adoption in the U.S. long-term care (LTC) market and securing a key regulatory milestone in China. By quarter-end, ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine) had been ordered in over 300 LTC facilities across priority regions, with 65% placing repeat orders, signaling strong clinical confidence and operational fit. The sales team engaged more than 3,700 healthcare professionals, generating both new and repeat prescriptions. Clinician feedback continued to highlight ZUNVEYL's cognitive and behavioral benefits alongside a favorable tolerability profile. The Company also secured its first national Medicare Part D contract with no prior authorization required, enhancing patient access ahead of schedule.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • First full quarter of ZUNVEYL® commercialization generated ~$2M YTD net product revenue, with orders in 300+ nursing homes and 65% repeat ordering.
  • China Medical System's NDA for ZUNVEYL accepted by the NMPA, paving the way for potential China approval and additional filings in four other countries by year-end.
  • Completed DoD-funded Bomb Blast study showing ALPHA-1062 reduced neuroinflammation and toxic Tau proteins in mTBI, supporting further development.
-p class='releaseImage' style="border-width: 0px;" src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/262742_stonegateacog1.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/262742_stonegateacog1.jpg" />
Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN15082025004218003983ID1109934941

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search