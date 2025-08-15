Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Q2 2025
Key Takeaways:
- First full quarter of ZUNVEYL® commercialization generated ~$2M YTD net product revenue, with orders in 300+ nursing homes and 65% repeat ordering. China Medical System's NDA for ZUNVEYL accepted by the NMPA, paving the way for potential China approval and additional filings in four other countries by year-end. Completed DoD-funded Bomb Blast study showing ALPHA-1062 reduced neuroinflammation and toxic Tau proteins in mTBI, supporting further development.
