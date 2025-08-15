Wembley, The Fight Of The Year, And 1 Billion Impressions: How Official Sponsor GG.BET Got Boxing Fans Involved In Usyk Vs. Dubois II

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - On 19 July, the long-awaited rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois took place in London. Millions of viewers around the world witnessed the Ukrainian boxer confirm his status as undefeated champion, defending his WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO titles and winning the IBF belt from the British champion.







It was a night of "firsts". The legendary Wembley Stadium hosted the bout for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for the first time. It was also the first time in the history of heavyweight title fights that the official sponsor was a bookmaker brand with Ukrainian roots - that is, GG . Read on to find out how an esports bookmaker interacted with a record number of boxing fans and KOed the stereotypes flat.

Content Is King-actually, Champion

GG has long since established itself as a leading esports betting brand that sponsors major esports events and teams. But behind the scenes, as anyone who has ever worked closely with the brand will know, GG takes on another role - that of a creator, expanding the possibilities of each event and creating maximum immersion in it. As a sponsor, GG has never limited itself to a logo and a few special offers, but has collaborated with the media to provide commentary and analysis, filmed exclusive content from venues, and created various offline options for fans (press tours, events, autograph sessions, etc.). The brand applies this hybrid and integrated approach not only on the global stage, but also in local markets and, what's more, to sporting events.

In 2024 GGBET UA, operating under the brand in Ukraine, sponsored the exclusive broadcasts of both Usyk vs. Fury fights. The two fights together generated more than 70 media publications and around 1 million impressions in the media alone. With the Usyk vs. Dubois II sponsorship, GG succeeded in making offline experiences part of a comprehensive digital campaign, resulting in more than 1 billion impressions and interaction with boxing fans and customers, who followed the fight worldwide.

The "Big Fight. Real Thrills" Campaign

GG launched its "Big Fight. Real Thrills" campaign, which drummed up interest in the event through special offers and a variety of betting markets, targeted boxing content on YouTube, special features on GG's social media, and much more.

On the bookmaker's social media pages, followers could brush up on their boxing history, get a fresh analytical perspective on the boxers' preparation and condition, receive various bonuses, take part in competitions, and watch exclusive live content from Wembley. In total, about 600 content pieces were released on the brand's social media, receiving about 2 million impressions. Special content and shorts about the rematch and significant events in boxing were posted on the GG UA YouTube channel - GG - as well as a vlog from London, which garnered more than 250,000 impressions and about 70,000 views.

Visual Integration

GG featured in promotional campaigns, key events like weigh-ins and press conferences, and was prominently displayed in the ring. This offline presence helped GG stay central to the global online conversation, no matter the viewing platform.

The GG logo appeared in fight highlight broadcasts and was featured by The New York Times, The Sun, BBC, ESPN, and was widely shared on social media, generating over 1 billion impressions.

Press Tour and Media Interaction

Each of the events surrounding the rematch were given comprehensive media coverage. Close collaboration with journalists meant that details of GG's partnership with Queensberry and Ready to Fight, analytical materials and predictions from GG experts on the eve of the fight, and insights into customers' choices after the fight became an organic feature of the media space. In addition, GG organized a press tour so that journalists from various publications and channels were able to attend the press conference, weigh-in, and the fight itself, and publish exclusive content and video reports. In total, 398 publications and 10 TV broadcasts mentioning GG were released during Fight Week, including reports from the largest Ukrainian and European media outlets. Media support generated more than 17 million impressions for the brand.

But the best thing of all is that Big Fight. Real Thrills are exactly what were had. The dynamic pace of the fight and the unexpectedly quick result after what had been an exciting Fight Week build-up, plus the huge response from fans and users, are what made this sponsorship truly stand out.

