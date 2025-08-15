Early Warning Press Release Regarding Sasquatch Resources Corp.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Mr. Thomas Lamb announces that he has acquired an aggregate of 340,500 common shares of Sasquatch Resources Corp. ("SASQ" or the "Company") in public purchases through the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Under the transactions: Mr. Lamb paid $20,430, representing a price of $0.06 per share, to acquire an aggregate of 340,500 SASQ shares. Prior to the transactions, Mr. Lamb held an aggregate of 3,541,143 SASQ shares, representing approximately 9.89% of the issued and outstanding SASQ shares. Following the transactions: Mr. Lamb holds an aggregate of 3,881,643 SASQ shares, representing approximately 10.84% of the issued and outstanding SASQ shares; and holds an aggregate of 3,881,643 SASQ shares, 250,000 SASQ stock options and 1,857,143 SASQ common share purchase warrants, collectively representing approximately 15.80% of the issued and outstanding SASQ shares, assuming exercise of all of the stock options and warrants held by Mr. Lamb.

The shares were acquired by Mr. Lamb for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Mr. Lamb may, from time to time, acquire additional securities or related financial instruments of SASQ or dispose of all or a portion of the securities or related financial instruments of SASQ previously acquired. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Lamb does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Lamb of Vancouver, British Columbia, at +1(604) 899-6401 or ... .

