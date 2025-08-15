Early Warning Press Release Regarding Sasquatch Resources Corp.
The shares were acquired by Mr. Lamb for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Mr. Lamb may, from time to time, acquire additional securities or related financial instruments of SASQ or dispose of all or a portion of the securities or related financial instruments of SASQ previously acquired. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Lamb does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.
"Thomas Lamb "
Thomas Lamb
The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Lamb of Vancouver, British Columbia, at +1(604) 899-6401 or ... .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Thomas Lamb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment