U.S. Alcohol Consumption Hits 90-Year Low - Zero-Proof Spirits Like Arkay And Beyond Spirits Are Filling The Gap

For the first time in nearly a century, alcohol consumption in the United States has fallen to historic lows. A surprising driver behind this shift? Younger, health-conscious consumers who are drinking less - or not at all - in favor of mindful, wellness-oriented lifestyles.

This decline in traditional liquor sales is not a sign of the end for social drinking. Instead, it marks the beginning of a new era - one led by zero-proof spirits like Arkay Beverages and Beyond Spirits, the world's first plant-based, alcohol-free whisky.









"We are witnessing the biggest drinking culture transformation in 90 years," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages and Beyond Spirits. "Consumers still want the taste, ritual, and social connection of spirits - but without the downsides of alcohol. Our zero-proof innovations deliver exactly that."

According to industry analysts, several factors are fueling this trend:

Gen Z & Millennials are choosing moderation and alcohol-free lifestyles at unprecedented rates.

Health and wellness priorities are shifting spending toward low- and no-alcohol options.

Innovation in taste and quality has made zero-proof spirits a viable alternative to traditional liquor.

Arkay and Beyond Spirits stand at the forefront of this shift. Arkay offers a wide range of zero-proof alternatives to popular spirits - from whisky and rum to tequila and gin - all made without sugar, artificial sweeteners, or calories. Beyond Spirits takes plant-based innovation to the next level with its alcohol-free whisky crafted from 100% natural, sustainable ingredients.

Why Zero-Proof Spirits Are the Future:

Social without the hangover: Enjoy the experience of a night out without next-day regrets.

Inclusive drinking culture: Alcohol-free options allow everyone to participate - from sober-curious to designated drivers.

Better for body and mind: Supports mental clarity, fitness goals, and overall wellness.

"This isn't a fad - it's a global movement," added Grattagliano. "Alcohol consumption may be at a 90-year low, but social connection and celebration are stronger than ever. Zero-proof spirits are the bridge between tradition and tomorrow."

As Americans turn away from liquor, brands like Arkay and Beyond Spirits are proving that the future of drinking is not about alcohol - it's about choice, health, and innovation.

About Arkay Beverages

Founded in 2011, Arkay Beverages pioneered the zero-proof spirits category, offering alcohol-free alternatives to classic liquors. Each product is crafted to deliver the authentic taste of spirits without alcohol, sugar, or calories.

About Beyond Spirits

Beyond Spirits is the creator of the world's first plant-based, alcohol-free whisky. Combining innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship, the brand delivers a premium drinking experience for health-conscious consumers worldwide.

