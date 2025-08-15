Argo Arranges Private Placement Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 500,000 Units at a price of CDN$0.70 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$350,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will have an over-allotment option for up to an additional 75,000 Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $52,500.

Each unit will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.80 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and to continue its research and development of its graphene products.

All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In addition, the Company announces that it has renewed its contract with King Tide Media LLC (806E Windward Way No. 816, Lake Worth, Fla., phone 843-368-7691, email: ... ) to provide marketing services to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is for a two-month period commencing on August 1, 2025. The Company has budgeted up to US$50,000 for the marketing services of King Tide, including digital marketing and content creation. The Company and King Tide maintain an arm's-length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for their services.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp .

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiary, Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the development of Argo's technology and the creation of eco-friendly products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

