403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says He Will Not Negotiate With Putin On Behalf Of Ukrainians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not negotiate with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin on behalf of Ukraine at the Alaska summit.
Speaking on board of the presidential plane flying to Alaska, the venue of the summit with Putin, Trump said he was not holding the meeting with the Russian leader to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine; noting that he would seek to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to a negotiating table.
Asked whether swapping territories will be on the table at the Alaska summit, Trump said this topic would be discussed but it would be up to the Ukrainian side to take a decision in this regard.
On ongoing Russian military strike on Ukraine, Trump indicated that this is Putin's method for paving the way for a deal, adding that he would raise this issue with him at the meeting in Alaska.
Trump had threatened to slap economic sanctions on Russia if Moscow abstains from accepting a cease-fire with Ukraine.
The Russian-Ukrainian war began in February 2014 when Moscow sent tank-led forces into the neighboring country, meeting stiff resistance from the Ukrainian forces. However, the Russians seized some territories, inhabited by Russian-speaking populations. (end)
amm
Speaking on board of the presidential plane flying to Alaska, the venue of the summit with Putin, Trump said he was not holding the meeting with the Russian leader to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine; noting that he would seek to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to a negotiating table.
Asked whether swapping territories will be on the table at the Alaska summit, Trump said this topic would be discussed but it would be up to the Ukrainian side to take a decision in this regard.
On ongoing Russian military strike on Ukraine, Trump indicated that this is Putin's method for paving the way for a deal, adding that he would raise this issue with him at the meeting in Alaska.
Trump had threatened to slap economic sanctions on Russia if Moscow abstains from accepting a cease-fire with Ukraine.
The Russian-Ukrainian war began in February 2014 when Moscow sent tank-led forces into the neighboring country, meeting stiff resistance from the Ukrainian forces. However, the Russians seized some territories, inhabited by Russian-speaking populations. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment