403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
51 Palestinians Fall As Martyrs In Latest Occupation Offensives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Up to 51 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 369 others received injuries during the past 24 hours in the latest offensives by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip, the health authorities in Gaza said on Friday.
The authorities said in a press statement that 17 of these martyrs fell as they were gathering to receive aid supplies. Up to 250 others were also wounded at the food distribution points.
Total number of the martyrs who fell while seeking food in the strip rose to 1,898 and the toll of the injured to 14,113.
Overall number of the martyrs since the aggression began in early October 2023 climbed to 61,827 in addition to 155,275 injury cases.
Among the malnutrition victims was a girl child, as the total of these cases reached 240 mortalities including 107 deceased children. (end)
nq
The authorities said in a press statement that 17 of these martyrs fell as they were gathering to receive aid supplies. Up to 250 others were also wounded at the food distribution points.
Total number of the martyrs who fell while seeking food in the strip rose to 1,898 and the toll of the injured to 14,113.
Overall number of the martyrs since the aggression began in early October 2023 climbed to 61,827 in addition to 155,275 injury cases.
Among the malnutrition victims was a girl child, as the total of these cases reached 240 mortalities including 107 deceased children. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment