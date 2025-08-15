Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
51 Palestinians Fall As Martyrs In Latest Occupation Offensives


2025-08-15 07:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Up to 51 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 369 others received injuries during the past 24 hours in the latest offensives by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip, the health authorities in Gaza said on Friday.
The authorities said in a press statement that 17 of these martyrs fell as they were gathering to receive aid supplies. Up to 250 others were also wounded at the food distribution points.
Total number of the martyrs who fell while seeking food in the strip rose to 1,898 and the toll of the injured to 14,113.
Overall number of the martyrs since the aggression began in early October 2023 climbed to 61,827 in addition to 155,275 injury cases.
Among the malnutrition victims was a girl child, as the total of these cases reached 240 mortalities including 107 deceased children. (end)
