Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK's Royal Couple Partake In Service Marking Victory Over Japan Anni.


2025-08-15 07:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla have joined World War Two veterans for a remembrance service to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ (Day (Victory over Japan Day), the BBC Reported on Friday.
Some 33 men, who served in military in the Far East and Pacific, were the guests of honour at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
Wreaths were laid by the royal couple before a flypast by the RAF's Red Arrows and a national two-minute silence.
The event heard moving accounts from veterans and civilians caught up in the war. Earlier, the King released an audio message in which he hailed the courage and sacrifice of the veterans.
The service, also attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, concluded with a flypast by World War Two-era aircraft, the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber.
VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, is commemorated on August 15 each year and marks the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to Allied forces, bringing World War Two to an end after nearly six years.
An estimated 71,000 soldiers from the UK and the Commonwealth died fighting Japan, including upwards of 12,000 prisoners of war.(end)
nbs


MENAFN15082025000071011013ID1109934879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search