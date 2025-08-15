403
Putin Arrives In Alaska For Summit With Trump On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (KUNA) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the US State of Alaska on Friday for a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump landed in air base in Alaska for a summit that poses a test for his promise to end the war in Ukraine.
The meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be the Kremlin leader's first on Western soil since before February 2022, when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.
Speaking on board of the presidential plane flying to Alaska President Trump said he would not negotiate with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin on behalf of Ukraine at the Alaska summit.
He stressed that he was not holding the meeting with the Russian leader to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine; noting that he would seek to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to a negotiating table.
The Russian-Ukrainian conflict began in February 2014 when Moscow sent tank-led forces into the neighboring country, meeting stiff resistance from the Ukrainian forces. However, the Russians seized some territories, inhabited by Russian-speaking populations. (end)
