Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Kuwaitis Qualify For Finals Of Tetrathlon U15 World Championships


2025-08-15 07:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Four athletes, representing Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation (KMPF), qualified on Friday for spots in the finals of the UIPM 2025 Tetrathlon U15 World Championships.
Mohammad Al-Suhaibi, Namr Aba-Darra'e, Badr Al-Suhaibi and Abdullah Al-Habashi are among 26 athletes of various nationalities who will vie for medals in the individual and team competitions tomorrow.
KMPF Chairman Nasser Al-Waleed praised the performance of the Kuwaiti athletes who were able to power past strong rivals in the preliminary stages of the championship.
In statements to KUNA, he attributed the high technical level of their performance to strenuous training and strong support from Kuwait Olympic Committee.
The championship, organized by Egypt in collaboration with the International Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM), opened in Alexandria on Wednesday with the participation of 350 athletes from 26 countries.
Tetrathlon, a variant of the Modern Pentathlon excluding fencing, consists of four phases: shooting, swimming, running and riding. (end)
aff


MENAFN15082025000071011013ID1109934876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search