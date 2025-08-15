403
Four Kuwaitis Qualify For Finals Of Tetrathlon U15 World Championships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Four athletes, representing Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation (KMPF), qualified on Friday for spots in the finals of the UIPM 2025 Tetrathlon U15 World Championships.
Mohammad Al-Suhaibi, Namr Aba-Darra'e, Badr Al-Suhaibi and Abdullah Al-Habashi are among 26 athletes of various nationalities who will vie for medals in the individual and team competitions tomorrow.
KMPF Chairman Nasser Al-Waleed praised the performance of the Kuwaiti athletes who were able to power past strong rivals in the preliminary stages of the championship.
In statements to KUNA, he attributed the high technical level of their performance to strenuous training and strong support from Kuwait Olympic Committee.
The championship, organized by Egypt in collaboration with the International Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM), opened in Alexandria on Wednesday with the participation of 350 athletes from 26 countries.
Tetrathlon, a variant of the Modern Pentathlon excluding fencing, consists of four phases: shooting, swimming, running and riding. (end)
