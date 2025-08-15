Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Marimaca Copper Corp. : Announced further drilling at the Pampa Medina deposit, extending the high-grade sediment-hosted manto-system 300m to the west from previous drilling. Pampa Medina is located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit in a flat“pampa” valley within the Atacama Desert. The Company is executing a 10,000m extensional drilling program with three rigs currently on site. Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T are trading up $1.11 at $11.02.

