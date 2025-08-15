403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eldorado Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Eldorado Gold Corporation : Announced that Christian Milau will be joining the Company as President, effective September 12. Christian brings over 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and mining. He has deep expertise in operational leadership, government and stakeholder relations, and has worked across key mining jurisdictions in North and South America, Africa, and other global regions. Eldorado Gold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.28 at $31.31.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment