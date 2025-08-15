Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eldorado Gold Corporation

2025-08-15 07:05:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Eldorado Gold Corporation : Announced that Christian Milau will be joining the Company as President, effective September 12. Christian brings over 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and mining. He has deep expertise in operational leadership, government and stakeholder relations, and has worked across key mining jurisdictions in North and South America, Africa, and other global regions. Eldorado Gold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.28 at $31.31.

