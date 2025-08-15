403
Canada's Home Sales Rose 6.6% In July
Home sales across Canada rose 6.6% in July from a year earlier, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
Home sales rose 3.8% on a month-over-month basis from June, with transactions up a cumulative 11.2% since March of this year.
In a news release, CREA said that“the long-anticipated post-inflation crisis pickup in housing seems to have finally arrived.”
The association added that new listings were up 0.1% month-over-month in July from June.
There were 202,500 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of July, up 10% from a year earlier and in line with the long-term average for the summer.
The average sale price of a home sold in Canada during July was $672,784, up 0.6% from a year ago.
Canada's housing market has been steadily improving this year as the Bank of Canada lowers interest rates, making mortgages more affordable and easier to qualify for.
