403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Allegiant, China Gold, Chemtrade At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents. Allegiant announced an upsize to its previously announced private placement. Under the amended terms, the Company will issue up to 21,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $10,500,000.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01. China Gold rose 5.6% on volume of 7,887 shares
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trust Units CHE) hit a new 52-week high of $11.85. Chemtrade announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $223.77. Colliers rose 0.8% to $224.03 on volume of 100,901 shares,
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents. D-Box rose rose 10.8% to $0.36 Thursday on volume of 1,548,318 shares.
Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.92. Equinox rose 14.6% Thursday on volume of 16,690,288 shares.
Headwater Gold Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents. Headwater said Friday it hoping to raise up to $1 million through a non-brokered private placement, having secured lead investments from existing shareholders and well-respected junior mining experts Jeff Phillips, President of Global Market Development, and Rick Rule, the famed billionaire investor and speculator, whose career in natural resources spans almost five decades.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.33. With a sharpened focus on Canada and large-scale production targets, Iamgold is nearing completion on its transformative repositioning as Canada's next mid-tier gold champion. The company is poised to significantly increase output and enter a strong free cash flow cycle, all while advancing new growth initiatives aimed at long-term value creation.
Marimaca Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.27. Marimaca announced further drilling at the Pampa Medina deposit, extending the high-grade sediment-hosted manto-system 300m to the west from previous drilling. Pampa Medina is located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit in a flat“pampa” valley within the Atacama Desert.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $151.27. National announced today the August cash distribution amounts per unit for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds and ETF Series of NBI Funds. Unitholders of record on August 22, will receive cash distributions on August 29.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.38. Perpetua submitted a formal application to U.S. EXIM for potential Project debt financing of up to $2.0 billion .
Thor Explorations Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents. Thor is expected to report for Q2 2025
Tocvan Ventures Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents. Thursday, Tocvan announced that it has received permit approval for the development of a 50,000-tonne pilot mine facility at its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01. China Gold rose 5.6% on volume of 7,887 shares
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trust Units CHE) hit a new 52-week high of $11.85. Chemtrade announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $223.77. Colliers rose 0.8% to $224.03 on volume of 100,901 shares,
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents. D-Box rose rose 10.8% to $0.36 Thursday on volume of 1,548,318 shares.
Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.92. Equinox rose 14.6% Thursday on volume of 16,690,288 shares.
Headwater Gold Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents. Headwater said Friday it hoping to raise up to $1 million through a non-brokered private placement, having secured lead investments from existing shareholders and well-respected junior mining experts Jeff Phillips, President of Global Market Development, and Rick Rule, the famed billionaire investor and speculator, whose career in natural resources spans almost five decades.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.33. With a sharpened focus on Canada and large-scale production targets, Iamgold is nearing completion on its transformative repositioning as Canada's next mid-tier gold champion. The company is poised to significantly increase output and enter a strong free cash flow cycle, all while advancing new growth initiatives aimed at long-term value creation.
Marimaca Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.27. Marimaca announced further drilling at the Pampa Medina deposit, extending the high-grade sediment-hosted manto-system 300m to the west from previous drilling. Pampa Medina is located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit in a flat“pampa” valley within the Atacama Desert.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $151.27. National announced today the August cash distribution amounts per unit for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds and ETF Series of NBI Funds. Unitholders of record on August 22, will receive cash distributions on August 29.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.38. Perpetua submitted a formal application to U.S. EXIM for potential Project debt financing of up to $2.0 billion .
Thor Explorations Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents. Thor is expected to report for Q2 2025
Tocvan Ventures Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents. Thursday, Tocvan announced that it has received permit approval for the development of a 50,000-tonne pilot mine facility at its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment