Independence Day Celebrations Held Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across the Kashmir division today with patriotic fervour and a renewed spirit of unity, even as the region mourned the victims of Thursday's devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district.

From Srinagar to Kupwara, the day was marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and speeches reflecting the region's cultural heritage and the resilience of its people. As a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in Kishtwar, all cultural performances and felicitation events were cancelled.

This year's celebrations carried added significance under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the nationwide 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, aimed at instilling the spirit of patriotism in every household.

In Srinagar, the main function was held at Bakshi Stadium where the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hoisted the tricolour.

In Ganderbal, District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq hoisted the tricolour at Qamaria Stadium and took salute at the march-past, which featured contingents of police, paramilitary, Home Guards, Forest Protection Force, and schoolchildren. She highlighted women empowerment, enhanced healthcare, and socio-economic development as key priorities for the district.

Pulwama's main event was held at the District Police Lines, where DDC Chairperson Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi led the ceremony, praising the district's recent recognition for excellence in governance, including top rankings in NITI Aayog's Aspirational Blocks programme and the National ODOP Award 2024.

In Kulgam, DDC Chairperson M Afzal Parrey addressed the gathering at District Police Lines, lauding the district administration's performance in implementing welfare schemes. Similar pride was echoed in Kupwara, where DDC Chairman Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the flag and celebrated the sanctioning of the Sadhna Tunnel, expected to transform connectivity for border areas.

Bandipora's celebrations at S.K. Sports Stadium saw DDC Chairperson Abdul Gani Bhat commend progress in tourism, healthcare, and rural infrastructure, particularly in remote Gurez and Tulail.

At Shopian, DDC Chairperson Bilqees Jan reaffirmed the administration's focus on transparent governance and infrastructure growth, while in Budgam, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat described the district as being on a“historic path of sustainable and inclusive development.”

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at sub-divisional, tehsil, block, and panchayat levels, as well as in schools, government offices, and police establishments across the Valley.

While the tricolour fluttered proudly in the August breeze, the day's celebrations were tempered by grief, as leaders and citizens alike paused to honour the memory of those lost in Kishtwar's tragedy.