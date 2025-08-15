IAF Ready To Launch Rescue Ops In Kishtwar
Operations will commence at the“first available operational weather window”, a source said.
A massive flash flood triggered by the cloudburst struck the remote mountain village of Chisoti on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100, officials said.
Authorities have so far identified 30 of the retrieved bodies, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all helpRead Also Global Lessons for Kashmir Kishtwar Cloudburst: PM Modi Promises All Assistance
