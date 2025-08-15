Lone Slams Omar's Statehood Drive, Urges Assembly Resolution

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his Independence Day announcement to initiate a statehood signature campaign, terming it a move without constitutional sanctity and urging the adoption of a dignified, legal route to press the demand.

In a statement posted on microblogging site X, Lone said he would back any genuine effort towards the restoration of statehood but cautioned against reducing the cause to“theatrics.” He asserted that approaching the Supreme Court through constitutional means was the only credible way forward.

“We will support any movement towards statehood. But please don't make a mockery of statehood. We are already reeling under the impact of a 'Tom, Dick and Harry' approaching the Supreme Court. Let us approach the Supreme Court as a constitutional entity, not as another 'Tom, Dick and Harry.' Signature campaigns have no legal or constitutional sanctity,” Lone said.

The Handwara legislator challenged the CM to explain why he has not moved a resolution on statehood in the Legislative Assembly, which he described as the“constitutionally empowered forum” elected through the Election Commission of India.

“Our resolutions are not binding on the Supreme Court, but they carry constitutional dignity and send a formal message to the highest court in the country. Political or signature campaigns have no legal or constitutional sanctity. Name one event in India or anywhere in the world where signature campaigns have altered legal interpretations,” Lone asserted.

Recalling that a similar campaign had been launched by separatist leader Yasin Malik for independence with no tangible outcome, Lone accused Omar Abdullah of showing“disregard, disdain and contempt” for the Assembly that gave him the Chief Minister's position.“You derive your power, perks and CM's position from the Assembly. Why this contempt for the very institution that has made you the CM?” he asked.

He also questioned the CM's“silence and inaction” during recent court proceedings which, he said, effectively reasserted assent to the creation of Ladakh as a Union Territory.“Where were you sleeping? Where was your government sleeping? Why didn't you ensure that some sort of a resolution is sent to the Supreme Court? Are you the CM just to enjoy the perks of power and not accept the responsibility that comes with it?” Lone said.

Urging Omar Abdullah to act with“age and stature,” Lone said,“Pass a resolution in the UT Assembly. That is the most dignified way to approach the Supreme Court. Don't set the stage for denial of statehood. This is not a video game. And please tell me - are you shielding and protecting the state BJP by not passing a resolution, giving them the luxury of not taking a position on statehood?”

The Peoples Conference chief concluded with an appeal to end“childish and immature” political posturing.“We are facing the battle of a lifetime. Door-to-door signature campaign is nothing but theatrics. Tell me, is the Supreme Court answerable to majoritarian assertions or to law? Majoritarianism is something politicians practice. The Supreme Court practices law,” he cautioned.