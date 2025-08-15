M. Raju Gets Addl Charge As Div Com Kashmir
According to a government order issued on August 15, M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), who is presently serving as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department and also holding the position of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, will assume the role of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir until the new appointee, Anshul Garg, IAS, takes formal charge.
The order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, was circulated to all relevant departments earlier today.
It is noteworthy that Anshul Garg was previously posted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) before his transfer to the Kashmir division.
Until Garg officially assumes his new responsibilities, M. Raju will oversee all administrative and developmental affairs of the Kashmir division alongside his existing duties.Read Also Anshul Garg New Div Com Kashmir After Administrative Reshuffle CM Laid Roadmap For 24×7 Electricity, But Public Support Pivotal: Div Com Kashmir
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment