M. Raju Gets Addl Charge As Div Com Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer M. Raju to serve as the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir on an interim basis, in addition to his current responsibilities. The move is part of administrative arrangements to ensure continuity of governance.

According to a government order issued on August 15, M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), who is presently serving as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department and also holding the position of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, will assume the role of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir until the new appointee, Anshul Garg, IAS, takes formal charge.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, was circulated to all relevant departments earlier today.

It is noteworthy that Anshul Garg was previously posted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) before his transfer to the Kashmir division.

Until Garg officially assumes his new responsibilities, M. Raju will oversee all administrative and developmental affairs of the Kashmir division alongside his existing duties.

