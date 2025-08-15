Lives Swept Away In Seconds: Kishtwar Counts Its Dead

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kishtwar- The air in Chasoti, a small village in the Padder subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, is heavy with grief after flash floods triggered by a massive cloudburst on Thursday afternoon killed over 60 people-most of them pilgrims-and left many more missing.

Among the dead are at least 13 local residents, including two temple priests. Giant boulders, logs, and tonnes of silt hurtled down the steep slopes, flattening homes, temples, markets, and bridges, and transforming the picturesque mountain village into a wasteland.

For many survivors, the tragedy is deeply personal. Nirmala Devi lost both her father, Bodh Raj, and her uncle, Dinanath-priests at the local temple.“He had asked me to come forward for a tilak on my forehead, but I refused and left before the tragedy struck,” she said, breaking down.“I should have had the tilak with his hands at least one last time.”

The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was due to continue until September 5, had drawn thousands of devotees to Chasoti-the last motorable point on the 8.5 km trek to the 9,500 ft shrine. On Thursday, hundreds of pilgrims had gathered at a langar next to a makeshift market when the floods struck, sweeping away people, structures, and vehicles within seconds.

So far, 167 injured people have been rescued, while 69 remain missing. The floods destroyed more than 10 residential houses, six government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre span bridge, and over a dozen vehicles.

Read Also Global Lessons for Kashmir IAF Ready To Launch Rescue Ops in Kishtwar

Rescue operations-led by police, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers-resumed at first light on Friday despite rain. Visuals from the scene show torrents of muddy water ripping through the village, folding houses like cardboard, and leaving roads blocked with rock and debris.

Bilu Kumar, who lost his home, said at least 13 villagers had perished.“Ten bodies have been recovered, but three are still untraced.”

Head Constable Ramesh Chander, posted as a guard at the langer site, recalled the terrifying moment the cloudburst hit.“The earth beneath my feet started shaking... I saw people who could not run on time getting buried or swept away.”

Local BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said several hundred people were present in the affected area at the time. He confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured more rescue teams once the weather improves. The Army is constructing a Bailey bridge to facilitate the movement of stranded pilgrims, while security forces have also set up makeshift log bridges across the stream.

“We are thankful to our rescuers, especially the police and the Army, for their assistance,” said Monika Devi, a pilgrim from Jammu's Satwari area, who witnessed a security jawan being swept away while helping people to safety.

Two CISF personnel are among the dead.

For many residents and pilgrims, the scale of the disaster is unprecedented.“I have been associated with the yatra for 11 years, but never seen such a tragedy,” said Banu Pratap Singh of Katra, who has been serving pilgrims.“The administration and rescuers are doing a very good job, and hopefully the yatra will start soon. People are advised not to panic.”