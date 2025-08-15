Grenada Participates In China-Caribbean Consultations In Beijing

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Grenada joined eight other Caribbean nations in the 9th Round of China–Caribbean Consultations, held recently at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

Participating Caribbean countries included Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The high-level meeting brought together senior officials and diplomats from the People's Republic of China and the Caribbean to strengthen cooperation and dialogue across multiple sectors.

The consultations were co-chaired by vice-minister Miao Deyu, ministry of foreign affairs of the People's Republic of China and permanent secretary Roxie McLeish Hutchinson ministry of foreign affairs of Grenada.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in economy and trade, infrastructure development, Agriculture, healthcare, science and technology, civil aviation, disaster prevention and mitigation, and green development.

They also agreed to enhance people-to-people ties through increased collaboration between universities, think tanks, and media organisations.

The Caribbean delegation reiterated its support for the One-China Principle, emphasising the unchallengeable nature of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Both parties pledged to jointly implement the outcomes of the Fourth Ministerial Conference of the China-CELAC Forum, and to promote the building of a China–LAC Community with a Shared Future.

Discussions also focused on global issues, including climate change and the situation in Haiti. Both sides committed to strengthening coordination on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations Security Council, advocating for the concerns of Small Island Developing States and working toward a fair, inclusive, and sustainable global climate governance system.

