Russia-Ukraine Territory Swaps On The Table? Donald Trump Clears The Air Ahead Of 'HIGH STAKES' Alaska Talks

MENAFN - Live Mint)President Donald Trump declared that he will not negotiate on behalf of Ukraine in what he calls a“HIGH STAKES” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and would let Kyiv decide whether to engage in territorial swaps with Russia.

"They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I'm here to get them at a table," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, heading for Alaska's Anchorage.

| 5 key reasons for holding the high-stakes Trump-Putin in Alaska

Trump had initially said there would be some "land swapping going on" , but appeared to have walked that back after speaking with European leaders on Wednesday.

Trump-Putin meeting

The meeting is set to take place at a US air base outside of Anchorage in Alaska.

What is the time of the meeting?

Going by the original schedule shared by the White House, Donald Trump and Putin are due to start discussions around 11:00 local time in Alaska, which is 12:30 am, Saturday, IST.

Track all the Trump-Putin meeting LIVE updates here

Trump is then scheduled to leave Alaska at around 17:45 local time and head back to Washington DC.

| Trump-Putin Summit: Which dignitaries are part of 'HIGH STAKES' talks?

The Kremlin has said the two world leaders will first sit down for a one-on-one discussion, followed by the two delegations meeting and talks continuing over "a working breakfast." They are then expected to hold a joint press conference

What's on the agenda?

Ahead of the meeting, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social and posted“HIGH STAKES” – seemingly referring to his upcoming meeting with Putin.

The meeting could determine not only the trajectory Russia- Ukraine war but also the fate of European security, news agency AP said.



The 'one-on-one' talks aim at settling the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said it was“probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis.” Broader issues around peace and security would also be discussed (international security). "Sensitive matters will be discussed at Putin-Trump summit," Kremlin said.

Earlier, Trump had warned of very“very severe consequences” if Russian President Vladimir Putin did not agree to stop his war in Ukraine after their Friday summit in Alaska.

| 'Modi standing like wall in front of any policy...': PM Modi amid US tariffs