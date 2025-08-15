Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Will Contest Municipal Elections Together And Win: Sanjay Raut

MENAFN - Live Mint) With the municipal elections in the Mumbai metropolitan region approaching, Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarian Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest and win the municipal elections together.

According to him, the combined strength of both Uddhav and Raj is the key to victory in elections.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Sanjay Raut said, as quoted by PTI,“The Thackeray brothers (Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) will contest the municipal corporation elections in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Kalyan-Dombivali together and win. The strength of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray is the strength of the unity of the Marathi-speakers. No power cannot break the iron fist of `Marathi manus' now.”

He added that discussions with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for forming an alliance are underway.

Earlier on 27 July, MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited Bandra's Matoshree after a gap of 13 years and wished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's 65th birthday, reported PTI.

Raj Thackeray drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree and presented a bouquet of red roses. Earlier, Raj entered the residence in 2012 at the time of Balasaheb Thackeray's death.

Accompanied by MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai, Raj was received by Uddhav and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

BJP reacts:

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Pravin Darekar said it was unclear whether the two Thackeray cousins had held any talks or it was all Raut's "guesswork".

"We have not seen so much helplessness in Uddhav Thackeray, who did not remember his own cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray for the last 20 years," he said.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan said the Sena (UBT) remembers Marathi-speakers only when elections are near. He added that BJP received huge support from Marathi voters in the last year's assembly elections and the attempt to mislead them did not work.

With agency inputs.

