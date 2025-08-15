Hillary Clinton Will Nominate Donald Trump For A Nobel Peace Price. But There's A Catch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hillary Clinton, former US First lady, has said she will nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Price if he could broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine to stop the war that has plagued the nations for three-and-a-half years.

Clinton, who unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Presidential Election against Trump, made the remarks while speaking on Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov's Raging Moderates podcast.

Talking on the podcast, the former US Secretary of State said she will willingly nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize provided he struck a peace deal for Russia and Ukraine without having to compromise on Ukrainian land.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war... if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor... could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity,” Hillary Clinton said on the podcast, The New York Post reported.

She also said that the Trump-Putin meet in Alaska could also give a chance to the US President to make it clear to his Russian counterpart that“there must be a ceasefire, there will be no exchange of territory between Russia and Ukraine”.

| LIVE: No Russia trade deal until war settled, says Trump

“If President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize. Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin,” Clinton said.

Trump-Putin talks

Donald Trump headed to Alaska on Friday for what he called a "high stakes" summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire deal for Ukraine to help end the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not invited to the talks, and his European allies fear Trump might sell out Ukraine by essentially freezing the conflict and recognising - if only informally - Russian control over one fifth of Ukraine.

| Trump says he will set tariffs on steel and semiconductor chips in coming weeks| 5 key reasons for holding the high-stakes Trump-Putin in Alaska

Trump sought to assuage such concerns as he boarded Air Force One, saying he would let Ukraine decide on any possible territorial swaps.“I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I'm here to get them at a table,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, he also threatened economic sanctions on Russia if no peace deal is reached, and ruled out a possibility of business deals as well.