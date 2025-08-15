Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Fed To Scrap Banking Supervision Program Of Oversight Into Crypto, Fintech Activities - Details Here

US Fed To Scrap Banking Supervision Program Of Oversight Into Crypto, Fintech Activities - Details Here


2025-08-15 07:01:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Friday, 15 August 2025, that it is scrapping its“novel activities” supervision program. This program provided oversight into the crypto and fintech activities of institutional lenders, reported the news agency Reuters.

Also Read | Trump administration to cut 300,000 federal jobs, says US President's HR chief

According to the agency report, the banking regulator will now integrate the work into its regular bank oversight.

The US central bank, Federal Reserve, launched the new programme in 2023 in efforts to focus on how the banks in the United States are interacting with the emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies.

However, now the US Fed says that the programme was no longer required as the central bank has strengthened its understanding of those risks and how the banks are managing them.

Also Read | US Fed: Powell avoids giving rate cut signals. What it means for markets? US Fed rate cuts

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a Federal Reserve rate cut on 13 August 2025 and suggested lowering the key benchmark interest rates by 150-175 basis points (bps).

Bessent expects that there is a 'good' chance of a 50 bps rate cut starting in September 2025.

“There's a very good chance of a 50 basis point rate cut. We could go into a series of rate cuts here, starting with a 50 basis point rate cut in September. By any model, rates should probably be 150, 175 basis points lower,” Bessent said in an interaction with Bloomberg TV.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting 2025 Highlights: Jerome Powell-led FOMC keeps rates unchanged

The US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC ) decided, in its July policy decision, to keep the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at a range of 4.25-4.5%, as per the official announcement.

“The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1⁄4 to 4-1⁄2%. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate,” said the US Fed.

The central bank cited that the US inflation still remains at a 'somewhat elevated' level, but the unemployment rate remains low, with solid labour market conditions.

MENAFN15082025007365015876ID1109934818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search