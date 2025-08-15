BJP Parliamentary Board To Meet On 17 August To Pick Vice President Candidate: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board is set to convene on Sunday, 17 August, to decide the party's nominee for the upcoming vice-presidential election, according to a report by news agency ANI citing sources.

The meeting comes days after the Election Commission announced the 9 September vice-presidential poll, triggered by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on 4 August, citing medical reasons. Dhankhar's sudden exit has fuelled political speculation, with murmurs of other possible factors behind his departure.

The vice-president is elected by members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated MPs . Together, the two Houses have an effective strength of 781 members, meaning a winning candidate will require at least 391 votes, assuming full participation.

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) commanding around 422 MPs, the ruling coalition appears to hold a comfortable numerical advantage.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is moving to field a joint candidate. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly reached out to opposition leaders to build consensus on a name. While no formal meeting has been held, backchannel discussions are underway.

Some leaders within the bloc believe the candidate should be announced only after the BJP reveals its choice. Others argue that the Opposition should contest regardless of the outcome, to send a strong political message.

The Election Commission's notification sets 21 August as the deadline for filing nomination papers. These will be scrutinised on 22 August, with 25 August as the last date for withdrawal.

So far, three nomination papers have been received by returning officer PC Mody, the Rajya Sabha secretary general, but all have been rejected for not meeting procedural requirements.

Under constitutional provisions, a vice-presidential candidate must:

Be a citizen of India

Be at least 35 years of age

Be qualified for election to the Rajya Sabha

Not hold any office of profit under the Union or state governments, or any local authority

In the event of a mid-term election - as in this case - the elected candidate serves a full five-year term.