'Red Carpet Moment' - Cold War-Era B-2 Stealth Bomber Flies Over Putin's Head As He Meets Trump In Alaska

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trump-Putin Meet in Alaska: In a scene laden with Cold War symbolism, a US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber thundered across the sky above Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday as he met US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The moment - complete with red carpets, military salutes - marked the dramatic opening of a high-stakes summit that could influence the war in Ukraine and redefine relations between Washington and Moscow .

How did the Trump-Putin meeting unfold?

The leaders greeted each other warmly at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, clasping hands for an extended handshake while smiling for the cameras.

At one point, Vladimir Putin looked skyward and gestured just as the B-2 and accompanying F-22 Raptor fighter jets passed overhead - aircraft originally designed to counter Russian defences during the Cold War.

Uniformed personnel stood at attention while reporters shouted questions about the war in Ukraine. Putin acknowledged the noise with a cupped hand to his ear but offered no response. Moments later, the pair climbed into the US presidential limousine, with Putin grinning as the motorcade departed.

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit is one of the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal, capable of penetrating sophisticated enemy defences and delivering both conventional and nuclear weapons. Its distinctive flying-wing design and radar-evading technology make it nearly invisible to enemy tracking systems.

First deployed in the 1990s, the B-2 remains a potent symbol of US air power - and its appearance at the Alaska summit underscored the military backdrop to the diplomatic theatre playing out on the tarmac.

The summit - initially billed as a private one-on-one - has been expanded to a three-on-three format. Trump is joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, while Putin is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and adviser Yuri Ushako .

This change signals a more guarded approach compared with the leaders' 2018 Helsinki meeting, which was held behind closed doors with only interpreters present.

Trump's team is framing the gathering as a chance for him to prove his credentials as a“global peacemaker” capable of brokering a ceasefire in Ukraine.

For Vladimir Putin, it represents a rare opportunity to negotiate directly with a US president and press for concessions that could consolidate Russia's territorial gains, curb NATO expansion, and draw Ukraine back into Moscow's sphere of influence .

Notably absent from the talks is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - a decision that breaks with the Western policy of“nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine”. European leaders have also been excluded. This raises concerns in Kyiv and across Europe that Trump might pursue an agreement on terms unfavourable to Ukraine.

The omission is particularly contentious given Putin's long-standing refusal to agree to a temporary ceasefire without conditions that Kyiv considers unacceptable - including halting Western arms deliveries and freezing Ukraine's mobilisation.