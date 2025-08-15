Trump Administration Considers Equity Investment In Intel Through Chips Act: Report
The Trump administration is reportedly exploring using funds from the U.S. Chips Act to take an equity stake in Intel (INTC).
Talks are in early stages and center on whether Chips Act grants already earmarked for Intel could be converted into equity or supplemented with new funding from other sources, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The plan could also involve combining Chips Act allocations with alternative financing streams. The report noted no final decisions have been made, and it remains unclear how much of a stake the government would seek or when a deal might be announced.
