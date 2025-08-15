Daily Brief, August 15: PM Modi's Record Speech, GST Shake-Up, Rajinikanth's 50-Year Milestone-10 Headlines You Can't Miss

From PM Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, breaking Indira Gandhi's record, to a tragic dome collapse at Delhi's Humayun's Tomb complex killing 6, the day was eventful. Nagaland Governor and veteran BJP leader La Ganesan passed away at 80. In Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar, a massive cloudburst, which occurred on August 14, left at least 60 dead and hundreds missing. In entertainment world, Rajinikanth marked 50 years in cinema, while Sunny Deol unveiled 'Border 2's first look. In sports, Jasprit Bumrah faced, and got, defence amid workload criticism. A proposed GST overhaul could bring just two slabs: 5% and 18%, and a whopping 40% for sin goods. Here's a brief of the news that made headlines today:

1. Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Continues 'Safa' tradition, Opts For Saffron Turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wore a saffron turban, to lead the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday, addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort for the 12th consecutive year. PM Modi's choice of headwear for India's 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today exemplifies his affinity for highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity and unity. Since 2014, PM Modi has followed the tradition of wearing distinctive, colourful turbans on Independence Day, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of India.

2. PM Modi Breaks Indira Gandhi's Record, Delivers 12 Consecutive Independence Day Speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, marking his 12th consecutive speech on the occasion and, by doing so, surpassing the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's record for the most successive speeches on August 15. Narendra Modi first addressed the nation as Prime Minister from the Red Fort in 2014 and has now delivered a speech every year without a break, from 2014 to 2025. Indira Gandhi had delivered 11 consecutive Independence Day addresses during her tenure, though she gave 16 in total across her time in office.

3. At least 6 Killed, 11 Rescued After Portion of Dome in Humayun's Tomb Complex Collapses

Six people, including at least three women, were killed on Friday evening after a portion of the roof collapsed at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located within the Humayun's Tomb complex in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The incident occurred around 3:50 pm, when part of a dome gave way, trapping several people inside. Authorities initially feared nine to ten people were stuck under the debris. Police later confirmed that 11 people had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Delhi Fire Services received the first call about the collapse at around 4 pm, prompting immediate deployment of rescue teams. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined the operation, searching for anyone still trapped and clearing debris. The centuries-old complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular tourist destination, and the collapse has raised concerns about safety within historic structures.

4. La Ganesan, Veteran BJP Leader and Governor of Nagaland, dies at 80

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Iyer passed away at 6.23 pm on Friday at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was undergoing treatment for age-related health complications. Over his decades-long political journey, Ganesan held key posts in the BJP, served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and took on multiple gubernatorial assignments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders expressed condolences over Ganesan's demise. PM Modi in his X post said, "Ganesan ji will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu."

5. Kishtwar Cloudburst Death Toll Crosses 60, Over 500 Feared Trapped

A massive cloudburst struck Chashoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 60 people and injuring over 100, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed. Rescue teams are still searching for people trapped under the debris. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah reportedly said that more than 500 people could still be trapped. Some officials fear the number could be over 1,000.

6. Rajinikanth Completes 50 Years in Cinema, Pens Heartfelt Note to Kamal, Mohanlal

As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day, Rajinikanth on Friday extended his greetings to his fans, stating that the day marked a milestone for him too, as he completed half a century in his cinematic journey. Taking to his social media platform X, the 'Thalaiva' posted his "heartfelt thanks" to a slew of people ranging from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Edappadi Palaniswami, and BJP State President Nainar Nagendran and BJP leader K Annamalai, among others.

7. Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Offers Kidney To Premanand Maharaj

Raj Kundra, the businessman made famous by his Bollywood star wife Shilpa Shetty, has once more made news, this time for an unexpected and deeply personal act. Reportedly, Kundra has made an offer to donate one of his kidneys to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj while standing in a drawing room filled with cheating case proceedings.

Premanand Maharaj, a revered religious figure to thousands of followers, has reportedly been dealing with kidney-related health issues. Apparently, long connected to the spiritual leader, Raj Kundra has reportedly been open to being medically assessed as a possible organ donor.

8. 'Border 2' First Look Out: Sunny Deol Channels the Bravery of Indian Armed Forces

The makers of Sunny Deol starrer 'Border 2' have unveiled the first-look poster and announced the release of the film on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day today. In a sincere tribute to India's bravehearts, Sunny Deol shared the first-look poster of his highly anticipated film 'Border 2'. The film is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on January 22, 2026.

In the newly released motion poster of 'Border 2', Sunny Deol is seen wearing an Indian soldier uniform while holding a bazooka in his hand. With fierce intensity in his eyes, the actor looks all ready to channel the spirit of an Indian soldier once more. While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! (Will fight for India, one more time). #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026."

9. Jasprit Bumrah's Ex-India Teammate DEFENDS Pacer Amid His Workload Management Criticism

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come in support of him amid the criticism over his workload management during the recently concluded Test series against England, which ended in a draw following India's victory in the fifth and final Test at the Oval. Though the Test series against England was over, Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been a huge topic of debate, with experts, including Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri, being critical of the pace spearhead for playing selective matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Before the England Test series, the BCCI selectors and Team India management decided that Bumrah would play only three matches out of five to avoid him getting overworked, a lesson learned from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where Jasprit Bumrah played all five matches until his back broke down in the final Test at Sydney. In the Test series against England, the 31-year-old played in Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford Tests, while resting for the Edgbaston and the Oval outings.

10. Major GST Overhaul Soon: Government Proposes 5%, 18% Slabs Only, 40% For Sin Goods

The Central Government has proposed a major change in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. It plans to remove the current 12% and 28% tax slabs and keep only two main rates, 5% and 18%. For products like tobacco and pan masala, which are considered harmful or 'sin goods', the government has suggested a new high slab of 40%. As part of the plan, 99% of items currently in the 12% slab will move to the 5% slab, while 90% of items in the 28% slab will shift to the 18% slab. Consumer goods in the 28% category will also be moved to 18%.