AFC Champions League: Why Cristiano Ronaldo May Skip India Despite Al-Nassr, FC Goa In Same Group?

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the draws for the AFC Champions League Elite and Division Two in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, August 15. Indian Football Clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC and FC Goa, have been drawn in Group D and C, respectively, when the draws were announced.

However, the biggest takeaway from the AFC Champions League Two Draws is that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr has been drawn alongside FC Goa. Al-Nassr and FC Goa have been clubbed in Group D alongside Al-Zawraa SC of Iraq and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan. Al Nassr is a Saudi Arabia-based football club, where Ronaldo o currently plays as a forward and captain and is one of the highest-profile players, attracting global attention to the team's matches.

With Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr being drawn alongside FC Goa, the matchup has generated immense buzz for Indian football fans, as the legendary footballer has a massive fan following in India, and many are eagerly awaiting seeing him play on Indian soil.

'Once in a lifetime moment'

As soon as FC Goa was drawn alongside Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr, the club CEO Ravi Puskur expressed his excitement over his team hosting the Saudi Arabian giants and a global superstar in Goa, calling it 'once in a lifetime moment'.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for FC Goa,” Ravi Puskur told Associated Press.

“To host Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest game in Indian club football history.”

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr in 2023, the Saudi club has not won a single major trophy despite his high-profile signing, making him the most expensive player in Asian club football history.

Apart from Ronaldo, Al-Nassr has star players including Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, who was signed by the Saudi club for €50 million from Chelsea in July this year.

Will Ronaldo come to India for Al-Nassr's away match against Goa?

The AFC Champions League Division Two will begin on September 16, 2025, and the final is scheduled to take place on May 16 next year. With Al Nassr and FC Goa being drawn in the same group, there has been immense anticipation over Cristiano Ronaldo's potential landing in India for the Saudi club's away match against FC Goa.

However, the question is whether the Portuguese football star will come to India for the AFC Champions League Division Two clash against FC Goa. Several factors are likely to affect Ronaldo's participation in Al Nassr's match in Goa. As per the reports, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a clause that would allow him to be exempt from participating in the Saudi Club's away fixtures in one of the prestigious Asian Football tournaments.

The clause was reportedly in place due to his age, workload concerns, and recovery process. Therefore, such a clause could mean that Ronaldo might not travel to India for Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Division Two away fixture against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, despite this, Ronaldo is expected to participate in the home match against FC Goa, which will take place in Riyadh. Al Nassr and FC Goa will face each other twice, as part of the home-and-away format used in the group stage.