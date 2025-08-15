5 Crazy Moves Drew Mcintyre Could Pull On Cody Rhodes During WWE Smackdown Tonight

SmackDown could see Drew McIntyre push Cody Rhodes to the limit with shocking and strategic tactics.

Drew McIntyre might not wait for Clash in Paris to go after Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior could issue a surprise challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship during tonight's SmackDown. With tempers already high after last week's attack, Rhodes may accept on the spot, setting up a huge main event.

In recent weeks, McIntyre has aligned himself with Logan Paul. That alliance could be used to lure Rhodes into danger. McIntyre could call The American Nightmare out for a face-to-face, only for Logan Paul to strike from behind. Together, they could deliver a two-on-one beatdown that leaves Cody reeling.

McIntyre has created some disturbing moments in WWE, including when he carried an unconscious and bloodied CM Punk into the arena during their rivalry last year. Tonight, he could recreate that scene - this time targeting Rhodes - to make a brutal statement heading into Clash in Paris.

McIntyre's last world title reign ended abruptly at WrestleMania 40, thanks to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in. Determined to change his fortunes, The Scottish Warrior could push for an official contract signing with Rhodes for Clash in Paris. This would lock in their Undisputed WWE Championship match while keeping tensions high.

With August 31 fast approaching, McIntyre may cut a fiery promo directly targeting Rhodes. He could demand that the Undisputed WWE Championship be defended against him in Paris. This would not only raise the stakes but also test Cody's composure under live TV pressure.