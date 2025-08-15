Jacob Bethell Sets To Make History As England Announce Squad For Ireland T20I Series

All-rounder Jacob Bethell has been named to captain England Men for the first time for the IT20 series against Ireland. The 21-year-old is set to become the youngest-ever England Men's captain in an international match when he leads the team in Dublin.

England Men have named the squads for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa and the IT20 internationals away to Ireland, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board website.

England will contest three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20s against South Africa. The ODI series begins on Tuesday, 2 September at Headingley.

History maker! 💥 Jacob Bethell is set to become our youngest ever England Men's captain against Ireland 👏Congrats, Beth!

The three-match IT20 series against Ireland will be staged at Malahide in Dublin with the opening game on Wednesday, 17 September quick Sonny Baker has been called up to his first England Men squad after impressing in the winter with the England Lions and during the Vitality Blast and The Hundred.

Why was Jacob Bethell appointed as the T20I captain

The all-format Test players, aside from Bethell, have been rested for the IT20 series away to Ireland. Marcus Trescothick will also step in as Head Coach for that series.

England Men Selector, Luke Wright, said, "Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads, and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage."

“Sonny is a player we have identified for a while, and he was impressive during the England Lions tours last winter. He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity.

England squads

England ODI squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

England T20I squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England T20I squad to face Ireland: Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.