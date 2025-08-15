Cleveland-Cliffs Enters Multi-Year Steel Deals With Automakers, Says Report
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has signed fixed price contracts with multiple U.S. carmakers to supply steel for up to three years, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The contracts are for industry-standard sheet steel, the report said, while also adding that General Motors Co. (GM) is one of the automakers to have inked a multiyear pact. The agreed-upon prices are unclear, the report added.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment