Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cleveland-Cliffs Enters Multi-Year Steel Deals With Automakers, Says Report

2025-08-15 07:01:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has signed fixed price contracts with multiple U.S. carmakers to supply steel for up to three years, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The contracts are for industry-standard sheet steel, the report said, while also adding that General Motors Co. (GM) is one of the automakers to have inked a multiyear pact. The agreed-upon prices are unclear, the report added. 

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

