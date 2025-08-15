Unitedhealth, Intel, Applied Materials, Opendoor, Nu: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today

U.S. equities declined in Friday's midday trade as investors reacted to the first decline in consumer sentiment in four months, with inflation expectations rising to 4.9% in August, from 4.5% in July.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was down 0.16% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.44%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday's midday trade:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

UnitedHealth shares traded nearly 14% higher by Friday afternoon after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK) revealed in its latest 13F filing that it held five million shares of the firm at the end of the second quarter (Q2), valued at nearly $1.6 billion.

UNH stock is down 39% year-to-date.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel shares surged nearly 7% by Friday's midday trade amid reports that the Trump administration could pick up a stake in the chipmaker.

INTC stock is up 27% year-to-date.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Applied Materials shares plunged nearly 14% by Friday's midday session after the company's earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter came in lower than Wall Street expectations, according to LSEG estimates cited by Yahoo Finance.

AMAT stock is down nearly 1% year-to-date.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor shares surged nearly 8% after the company announced that current CEO Carrie Wheeler is stepping down. The San Francisco-based online real estate company said it will be looking for a new CEO, and that Shrisha Radhakrishna would lead in the interim.

OPEN stock is up 105% year-to-date.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Nu Holdings shares rallied over 9% after the company's Q2 revenue of $3.7 billion surpassed Wall Street estimates of $3.16 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Nu's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 were in line with analyst estimates.

NU stock is up 27% year-to-date.

