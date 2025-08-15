Xpeng Gets A Price Target Hike From Macquarie: Retail Says Excitement Is Subdued Despite Catalysts

Shares of Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc. (XPEV) traded 2% higher on Friday after Macquarie raised its price target on the stock to $25 from $24.

The target of $25 implies an upside of about 29% from the stock's closing price on Thursday. According to TheFly, the firm kept an 'Outperform' rating on the shares. Macquarie said that the first-quarter net loss beat–partly due to other gains–sets up a potential quarter-over-quarter decline despite solid volume or margin growth.

Macquarie is more focused on vehicle margin expansion, though recent peer beats on forex gains could suggest some non-operating upside surprise. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XPeng fell from 'bullish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

XPEV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:24 p.m. ET on Aug. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user highlighted that, despite catalysts, XPeng is only up 2% on Friday, while its peer Nio Inc. (NIO) traded much higher.

According to data from Koyfin, 22 of 26 analysts covering XPeng rate it 'Buy' or higher, while five rate it a 'Hold' and one rates it a 'Strong Sell.' The EV maker is slated to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. For the three months through the end of June, Xpeng's revenue is expected to more than double year-on-year to $2.485 billion. Adjusted loss per share is expected to come in at $0.15, compared to a loss of $0.18 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

XPEV stock is up 67% this year and by about 189% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Soleno Therapeutics Stock Slumps After Scorpion Capital Reveals Short Position: But Retail's Not Pessimistic Yet

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.