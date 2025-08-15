403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's Government Fractures: President And Vice President War Over Policy And Power
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A major political fight has erupted at the top of Argentina's government. President Javier Milei and Vice President Victoria Villarruel, who started as allies in December 2023, now stand bitterly divided.
This conflict runs deeper than personal insults-it shows the country's leadership is struggling to agree on what Argentina should be. President Milei backs sharp, market-driven changes and rejects bigger social spending.
He recently promised to block new pension and disability benefits supported by Villarruel and Congress. During a public speech, Milei went so far as to call Villarruel a traitor.
The Senate and the presidency confirmed his words, which shocked the country's political world. Villarruel responded by filing formal complaints in court.
She accused people close to Milei of bullying and said they want to force her out as Senate leader through intimidation. Her legal cases and open statements are on official record and have started investigations involving top Milei allies.
The feud also has deep roots. Villarruel often highlights military victims from Argentina's violent past, taking a stance that clashes with the views of many human rights groups.
She now works more independently in the Senate and keeps her distance from Milei 's inner circle. The president's coalition has stopped inviting her to key meetings, records show.
This open power struggle is risky for the whole country. Argentina's central bank reports that uncertainty has contributed to big rises in the US dollar against the peso, making markets more unstable.
The main business group confirmed that this tension has hurt business confidence and investments. For the world, this drama signals Argentina may face more government gridlock and policy shocks.
The division shows how hard it is for the country's leaders to work together and keep Argentina's economy on track.
Public records, court filings, and official economic data confirm this is not just political spectacle-real consequences are already being felt in state decisions and on the ground for businesses.
This conflict runs deeper than personal insults-it shows the country's leadership is struggling to agree on what Argentina should be. President Milei backs sharp, market-driven changes and rejects bigger social spending.
He recently promised to block new pension and disability benefits supported by Villarruel and Congress. During a public speech, Milei went so far as to call Villarruel a traitor.
The Senate and the presidency confirmed his words, which shocked the country's political world. Villarruel responded by filing formal complaints in court.
She accused people close to Milei of bullying and said they want to force her out as Senate leader through intimidation. Her legal cases and open statements are on official record and have started investigations involving top Milei allies.
The feud also has deep roots. Villarruel often highlights military victims from Argentina's violent past, taking a stance that clashes with the views of many human rights groups.
She now works more independently in the Senate and keeps her distance from Milei 's inner circle. The president's coalition has stopped inviting her to key meetings, records show.
This open power struggle is risky for the whole country. Argentina's central bank reports that uncertainty has contributed to big rises in the US dollar against the peso, making markets more unstable.
The main business group confirmed that this tension has hurt business confidence and investments. For the world, this drama signals Argentina may face more government gridlock and policy shocks.
The division shows how hard it is for the country's leaders to work together and keep Argentina's economy on track.
Public records, court filings, and official economic data confirm this is not just political spectacle-real consequences are already being felt in state decisions and on the ground for businesses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment