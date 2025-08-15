403
Corinthians' Big Bet: Nike Signs Largest Shirt Deal In South American Football
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians, a top Brazilian football club, signed a contract with Nike worth R$1.3 billion ($240 million) through 2035. The deal, announced in official club statements in June 2025, is the biggest kit agreement in South America.
The club will get at least R$59 million per year, with payments adjusted for inflation, nearly twice its previous rate. Until recently, Corinthians talked with Adidas about a switch.
Adidas made an offer worth more than R$1 billion, but Nike increased their bid, determined to stay. The negotiations included a legal twist: Nike's previous contract had an automatic renewal clause active until 2029, and switching brands could have led to a costly court fight.
New club leaders decided not to risk a legal battle and chose Nike's record-breaking proposal instead. This new contract arrives as Corinthians faces serious financial pressure, with debts above R$2.5 billion according to the latest official accounts.
Nike's Record Deal Secures Corinthians' Finances and Market Lead
The Nike money will help cover payrolls, club costs, and stadium expenses, providing much-needed stability. Other top Brazilian clubs such as Flamengo and Palmeiras earn less than R$70 million per year for their kit deals.
Only Corinthians crossed the billion-real mark, setting a national record. Nike, which has sponsored Corinthians since 2003, gains a stronger foothold as most other big Brazilian clubs now wear different brands. Only Vasco da Gama will join Nike soon.
For fans, this agreement means the team's shirt will keep its famous look. For the club behind the scenes, the Nike deal brings the steady income it badly needs.
The whole episode shows that big football business is about tough negotiations, timing, and finding new money to keep clubs going-not just about sport or style.
Nike's giant payout is a sign of how South American football clubs now compete for every dollar in a rapidly changing global market.
