Portugal's TAP Gets Open Door In Argentina's Changing Aviation Sector
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina has handed TAP Air Portugal an unlimited license to do business in the country, a step published through the national civil aviation authority and confirmed in public government documents.
The change comes after the Milei administration overhauled local airline rules, opening Argentina's airspace to much more foreign competition.
With its new“off-line agency” permission, TAP can set up local offices, sell tickets, and form partnerships in Argentina. TAP's license has no expiration date, replacing the former five‐year limits that restricted its operations since 2009.
This status does not grant TAP the right to run flights within Argentina like a local airline. Instead, TAP can serve the market by marketing tickets and preparing for potential direct flights to Argentina from Lisbon or other destinations.
This move is part of a wider policy: Argentina 's government made it easier for airlines from other countries to enter the market, aiming to give travelers more choices and lower prices by inviting competition.
Other big foreign carriers-such as Air Canada and LATAM-are also among those able to apply for similar rights, although the government tightly regulates who may operate fully domestic flights.
Before the pandemic, TAP flew directly from Lisbon to Buenos Aires. COVID-19 forced the airline to halt these flights, but it remained in Argentina by selling connections through Brazil, where TAP has a strong presence.
The updated rules, established by Decree 599/2024, encourage a return to direct flights and help Argentina recover air connections lost in recent years.
Argentina's air market was once dominated by Aerolíneas Argentinas and restricted by complex regulations. Now, the new liberalized approach aims to align Argentina with regional neighbors who already opened their skies, including Brazil, Chile, and Panama.
For travelers and businesses, these changes promise broader options, easier access, and competitive fares. For the country, the shift reflects a bigger push to modernize, compete internationally, and encourage tourism and trade.
TAP's move marks a real-world sign that Argentina is making itself more welcoming to foreign business-while still drawing a line at letting foreign airlines run domestic hops without strict oversight.
