Senator Cruz Urges Trump: Recognize Somaliland As Key Ally Against China In Africa's Horn
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move that could reshape US policy in the volatile Horn of Africa, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on Africa, has publicly called on President Donald Trump to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation.
In a letter dated August 14, 2025, Cruz described the self-declared republic as a "critical security and diplomatic partner" for the United States, essential for advancing American interests in counterterrorism, military cooperation, and trade.
This endorsement, released on August 15, adds momentum to Somaliland's decades-long push for international legitimacy, amid rising tensions with China and instability in the region.
Cruz's appeal highlights Somaliland's strategic value along the Gulf of Aden, near the Red Sea-a waterway carrying 15% of global trade, recently disrupted by Houthi attacks from Yemen.
He accused China of using "economic and diplomatic coercion" to punish Somaliland for its ties to Taiwan, including pressuring Somalia to block Taiwanese travelers.
"The Chinese Communist Party is undermining Somaliland's support for Taiwan," Cruz wrote, urging recognition to maximize benefits for US national security.
Somaliland's US representative, Bashir Goth, welcomed the letter as a "historic step," emphasizing the territory's role as a "bulwark against Chinese influence" and noting growing bipartisan support in Washington.
This push comes as Trump signals openness to change. Last week, when asked about diverging from the long-standing US policy of recognizing Somalia's territorial integrity, the president said, "We are looking into that right now."
Somaliland's Strategic Port and Stability Draw U.S. Interest
The Pentagon is particularly interested, eyeing Somaliland's Berbera port as an alternative to Djibouti, home to America's only permanent African base at Camp Lemonnier (with 4,000 troops) but also a Chinese military outpost nearby.
Discussions for a US presence at Berbera have intensified, alongside Somaliland's offers to host Gaza refugees and grant access to its rare earth minerals like coltan and lithium-critical for electronics and green energy amid global supply shortages.
The story behind this diplomatic shift reveals a poignant tale of resilience in a region scarred by conflict. Somaliland's roots trace to colonial times: as a British protectorate, it gained brief independence on June 26, 1960, before uniting with Italian Somaliland to form Somalia on July 1.
That union unraveled in the 1980s under dictator Siad Barre, whose regime unleashed brutal repression, including the 1988 bombing of Hargeisa that killed tens of thousands and displaced over half a million.
In 1991, as Somalia descended into civil war, Somaliland declared independence, rebuilding from ruins through a hybrid system blending clan elders' traditions with democratic institutions.
Today, this 176,000-square-kilometer territory-home to 5.7 million people, mostly ethnic Somalis-stands as an outlier of stability. It has held seven elections since 1991, including a presidential vote in May 2024 with over 70% turnout, using iris-scan biometrics to ensure fairness.
Peaceful power transfers contrast sharply with Somalia's chaos, where al-Shabaab controls large areas and piracy once peaked at over 200 incidents yearly in the Gulf of Aden (now reduced through regional efforts, including Somaliland 's 20,000-strong forces).
Economically, Somaliland thrives on livestock exports-supplying 60% of Gulf states' sheep and goats-remittances worth $1.3 billion annually, and Berbera's growing trade, handling millions of tons of cargo.
It issues its own currency, passports (accepted by several nations), and hosts a Taiwan office since 2020, defying Beijing.
Yet, despite this self-reliance, Somaliland remains unrecognized by any country, trapped in diplomatic limbo due to African Union fears of encouraging secession elsewhere.
Somalia claims it as part of its territory, recently turning to Türkiye for support, while Somaliland courts the US by aligning with Trump 's priorities. In July 2025, the US House Appropriations Committee ordered a State Department report on expanding ties within 120 days.
Representative Scott Perry's bill to authorize recognition has five Republican co-sponsors, and General Dagvin Anderson, head of US Africa Command, told senators last month that engaging Somaliland serves American interests.
This matters globally because the Horn of Africa is a flashpoint where superpowers vie for influence: China's Belt and Road investments clash with US efforts to secure trade routes and resources.
Recognizing Somaliland could bolster a rare African democracy, counter authoritarian expansion, and stabilize shipping lanes that affect everything from oil prices to consumer goods.
For outsiders, it's a reminder that unrecognized stability-like Somaliland's-challenges outdated policies, offering a low-cost way to promote peace in a world of proxy wars.
As Cruz noted, the US-Somaliland partnership is "robust and deepening," but full potential awaits a bold decision.
