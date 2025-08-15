Sky Quarry Reports 2Nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Key Financial and Operational Highlights



Generated $4.54 million in Q2 revenue , a 35% increase from Q2 2024, driven by regained supply volumes and ongoing operational improvements.

Unveiled a strategic growth plan to ramp operations at the Foreland Refinery to its full permitted production capacity of up to 800,000 barrels per year, positioning the Company to meet growing regional fuel demand.

Submitted an application for a recycling permit to develop an integrated energy facility in Utah that will recover valuable oil from waste asphalt shingles, supporting a fully integrated supply chain for the Company's operations. Launched a strategic digital asset initiative to explore the tokenization of real-world energy commodities, with the goal of opening new market channels and building a long-term digital treasury.

2nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $4.54 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.38 million for the comparable period in 2024, representing an increase of 35%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenues were $10.87 million, compared to $14.33 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 24%.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a loss of $117,529, compared to a loss of $485,589 in Q2 2024, an improvement of $368,060. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, gross profit was a loss of $843,060, compared to a profit of $83,860 in the prior year period, a decrease of $926,920.

Total operating expenses were $1.62 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.97 million in Q2 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses totaled $3.56 million, up from $2.58 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $2.21 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.56 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net loss was $5.54 million compared to $6.03 million in the prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.73 million, compared to $2.60 million in the prior year period.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“look forward to,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as well as the Company's Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Standley

Director of Investor Relations

