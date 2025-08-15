Sky Quarry Reports 2Nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Sky Quarry Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$173,795
|$385,116
|Accounts receivables
|622,521
|1,123,897
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|403,665
|339,124
|Inventory
|1,999,351
|3,149,236
|Total current assets
|3,199,332
|4,997,373
|Property, plant, and equipment
|5,635,527
|6,160,318
|Oil and gas properties
|8,887,940
|8,534,967
|Restricted cash
|801,816
|2,929,797
|Right-of-use asset
|1,066,943
|1,115,785
|Goodwill
|3,209,003
|3,209,003
|Total assets
|$22,800,561
|$26,947,243
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$4,245,605
|$4,046,319
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|77,824
|38,422
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|16,964
|16,120
|Warrant liability
|358,441
|459,067
|Lines of credit
|1,133,633
|1,260,727
|Current maturities of notes payable
|5,890,981
|6,578,017
|Total current liabilities
|11,723,448
|12,398,672
|Notes payable, less current maturities, net of debt issuance costs
|2,244,970
|2,000,560
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|-
|77,824
|Finance lease Liability, net of current portion
|966,661
|971,690
|Total Liabilities
|14,935,079
|15,448,746
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized: 22,110,161 and 19,027,208 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2,211
|1,903
|Additional paid in capital
|37,585,087
|35,674,391
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(211,383)
|(209,708)
|Accumulated deficit
|(29,510,433)
|(23,968,089)
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,865,482
|11,498,497
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$22,800,561
|$26,947,243
| Sky Quarry Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
For 6 months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
| Three
Months
Ended June 30,
2025
| Three
Months
Ended June
30, 2024
| Six
Months
Ended
June 30,
2025
| Six
Months
Ended June
30, 2024
|Net sales
|$4,541,472
|$3,375,244
|$10,874,439
|$14,327,574
|Cost of goods sold
|4,658,440
|3,860,833
|11,717,499
|14,243,714
|Gross margin
|(116,968)
|(485,589)
|(843,060)
|83,860
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|1,620,696
|971,378
|3,554,426
|2,579,262
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,916
|1,473
|4,944
|2,945
|Total operating expenses
|1,623,612
|972,851
|3,559,370
|2,582,207
|Loss from operations
|(1,740,580)
|(1,458,440)
|(4,402,430)
|(2,498,347)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(318,708)
|(2,105,821)
|(1,191,176)
|(3,414,266)
|Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|29,093
|-
|(56,660)
|(108,887)
|Gain (loss) on warrant valuation
|(174,354)
|-
|100,626
|-
|Other income (expense)
|(4,101)
|26,858
|3,376
|21,552
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|-
|(25,075)
|3,920
|(25,075)
|Other expense, net
|(468,070)
|(2,104,038)
|(1,139,914)
|(3,526,676)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(2,208,650)
|(3,562,478)
|(5,542,344)
|(6,025,023)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(2,208,650)
|(3,562,478)
|(5,542,344)
|(6,025,023)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations
|(2,097)
|-
|(1,675)
|(8,134)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$(2,210,747)
|$(3,562,478)
|$(5,544,019)
|$(6,033,157)
|Loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$(0.10)
|$(0.22)
|$(0.27)
|$(0.37)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|21,589,413
|16,347,767
|20,422,497
|16,426,722
| Sky Quarry Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For 6 months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$(5,542,344)
|$(6,025,023)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Share based compensation
|309,354
|459,968
|Depreciation and amortization
|557,454
|369,521
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|807,636
|1,540,875
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|48,842
|34,528
|Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities
|(100,626)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|56,660
|108,887
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|(3,920)
|25,075
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|501,376
|2,683,467
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(64,541)
|(265,732)
|Inventory
|1,149,885
|(771,672)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,589,955
|(728,797)
|Operating lease liability
|(39,132)
|(33,472)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(729,401)
|(2,602,375)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|14,060
|-
|Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets
|(352,973)
|(656,964)
|Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|(42,383)
|(714,752)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(381,296)
|(1,371,716)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds on lines of credit
|8,338,455
|16,377,043
|Payments on lines of credit
|(8,465,550)
|(18,426,517)
|Proceeds from note payable
|574,380
|15,054,104
|Payments on note payable
|(1,670,741)
|(8,847,174)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(1,043,187)
|Payments on finance lease
|(3,474)
|-
|Proceeds on issuance of preferred Stock
|-
|307,921
|Preferred stock offering costs
|(40,874)
|Proceeds on issuance of common stock
|-
|1,138,077
|Common stock offering costs
|-
|(340,885)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(1,226,930)
|4,178,508
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|(1,675)
|(8,134)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
|(2,339,302)
|196,283
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|3,314,913
|4,680,836
|Cash and restricted cash, end of the period
|$975,611
|$4,877,119
