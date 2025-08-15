Mylife Retirement Honoured As 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner For Assisted Living Facilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award Celebrates MyLife Retirement's Hospitality-Inspired Approach to Senior Living and Commitment to Resident Well-Being Across Ontario

- Dr. Sunjay, President of MyLife RetirementNORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MyLife Retirement proudly announces its recognition as the 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner in the category of Assisted Living Facilities, celebrating its commitment to compassionate, hospitality-inspired senior living across Ontario.As an innovator in senior care, MyLife Retirement bridges the best of hospitality and health care, offering residents a vibrant, comfortable“hotel-inspired” retirement experience. From welcoming communities to enriching activities at locations such as Fort Erie, Orillia, Chatham, St. Thomas, and Penetanguishene, the organization remains devoted to enabling its residents to live life their way.“Our vision is to change the landscape of senior living,” said Dr. Sunjay, president of MyLife Retirement.“Our mission is to support our seniors from the moment they enter our home to the moment they pass on to the next step. With our philosophy of aging in place, I believe we've truly touched the lives of many seniors. This recognition from the Canadian Choice Award is a tremendous honour.”This esteemed accolade reflects years of dedication to resident-centred care, safety, and community. It highlights the organization's belief in enriching lives through quality, comfort, and meaningful experiences.In the spirit of community recognition that defines the Canadian Choice Award, it's also worth noting that public nominations for the 2026 awards will open on August 19, providing another opportunity for residents, families, and supporters to recognize excellence in senior living.About MyLife RetirementMyLife Retirement delivers a distinctive blend of hospitality-style living and comprehensive senior care across several Ontario locations, including retirement and memory care properties. Built around the philosophy of aging in place, the MyLife model ensures that residents enjoy independence, community, and peace of mind every day, with personalized services, modern amenities, and compassionate staff.

